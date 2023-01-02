CARL - Harry Eugene Jones, 90, Carl, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022.
Harry was a lifelong resident of Barrow County and graduated from Winder High School where he was an exceptional basketball player. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed working and retired from General Motors after 30 years.
He then went on to work with Akins Ford for 25 years and Gwinnett Ford for 10 years. Harry served his community as a councilman for the City of Carl for 30 years. He loved being a hobby mechanic. Harry was of the Baptist faith.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Roscoe Jones and Ada Belle Hulsey Jones; and brothers, Laverne, Dewell, Billy, Dewyane and Labyron.
Harry is survived by his wife of 54 years, Delores Tanner Jones; and their children, Jason (Jennifer Hardy Jones) Jones and Derrick (Betsy Clark Jones) Jones, all of Carl.
Funeral service: Monday, January 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Smith Memory Chapel, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Georgia.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Georgia.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
