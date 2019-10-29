HOSCHTON - Harry John Hauck Jr., 79, Hoschton, left this world October 26, 2019 at his residence in the presence of his family.
Harry was born May 27, 1940 in Jersey City, New Jersey, to the late Harry John Sr. and Margaret Blake Hauck. He was preceded by his wife, Joann Gordon Hauck in 2007; and was also preceded by grandsons Harry John Hauck IV, and Corey. He was predeceased by siblings, Mary Raimo, Nancy Vogel, Gail Flanigan, Stephen Hauck and Walter Hauck.
A former resident of Lilburn, he had resided in Barrow County since 2001. He was retired from the Internal Revenue Service, where he served as Chief of Collections for the Southeastern United States. He was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Harry lived by the sentiment of “In the beauty of the sunset, in the roar of the waves, in the silence of your heart, know that I am with you always.”
Family members include: children, Harry Hauck III, Terry (Jana) Hauck, Bobby (Caya) Hauck, Michael (Teresa) Hauck, Mary (David) Phillips and Kerry (Rob) Goss; grandchildren, Abigale, Alex, Johanna, Daniel, Ben, Caitlin, Margaret, Keely, Jacob, Niki and Tim; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Lily, Olin, William, Finley, Tanner, Grant, Kayla and Levi; siblings, Margaret Moerler, Mary Emmanuel Hauck and Katie (Ramon) Jereza.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2 until 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial Mass: Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Gilbert Exume’ serving as celebrant.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Myelodysplastic Syndrome Foundation at www.mds-foundation.org or St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 25 Wilkins Rd., Winder, Ga., 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
