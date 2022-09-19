GAINESVILLE - Harry Langley, 74, Gainesville, formerly of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Mr. Langley was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a son to the late Harry Langley and the late Edna M. Ounsworth. Mr. Langley was a chef who worked in Naples, Fla. at the former Beach Club and retired from The Glenview at Pelican Bay. He was especially accomplished at creating real-looking foods from purees.
In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marti Langley; and his brother, Charles Langley.
Survivors include his wife, Patti Carlsen, Gainesville; daughters, Chrissy (Kevin) Ribbel, Cumming, and Carrie (Brian) Wingo, Gainesville, Fla.; grandchildren, Sarah, Derek, Abby and Adam; and several other family members and relatives also survive.
Mr. Langley was cremated and a private memorial service may held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
