GAINESVILLE - Harry Langley, 74, Gainesville, formerly of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Mr. Langley was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a son to the late Harry Langley and the late Edna M. Ounsworth. Mr. Langley was a chef who worked in Naples, Fla. at the former Beach Club and retired from The Glenview at Pelican Bay. He was especially accomplished at creating real-looking foods from purees.

In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marti Langley; and his brother, Charles Langley.

Survivors include his wife, Patti Carlsen, Gainesville; daughters, Chrissy (Kevin) Ribbel, Cumming, and Carrie (Brian) Wingo, Gainesville, Fla.; grandchildren, Sarah, Derek, Abby and Adam; and several other family members and relatives also survive.

Mr. Langley was cremated and a private memorial service may held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to a charity of one's choice.

Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street, Hwy. 53, Braselton, Georgia 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 18-24

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.