PENDERGRASS - Harry Nelson Underwood, 76, Pendergrass, entered into rest Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Mr. Underwood was born in Pendergrass, a son of the late William Tommy Underwood and the late Stella Mae Culpepper Underwood. Mr. Underwood was retired from Wayne Farms and was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Mr. Underwood is preceded in death by sisters, Blanche Kinney and Joan Underwood Cody; and brothers, Johnny, Jimmy and Carey Underwood.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Williamson Underwood, Pendergrass; two daughters, Judy Underwood Pearson (Steve), Pendergrass, and Jennifer Underwood (Kerry Jamison), Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Chad Pearson (Angie Patrick), Casey Reed (Sandy Duncan), Jaylin Reed (Genna Langford) and London Jamison; great-grandchildren, Patrick and Chase Pearson and Camryn Reed; two brothers, Thomas Underwood (Linda), Pendergrass, and Charles Underwood (Jan), Pendergrass; sister, Shirley Underwood Channell, Jefferson; two brothers-in-law, Clelle Kinney (Shirley), Pendergrass, and John Cody, Jefferson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loving in-laws also survive.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Tim Strickland officiating with burial to follow in the Wyatt and Serena Williamson Family Plot at Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Thomas and Charles Underwood, Steve, Chad, Patrick and Chase Pearson, Josh Hollis, Casey and Jaylin Reed and Todd Underwood.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Harry Nelson Underwood to the Mountain Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 510, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
