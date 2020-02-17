JEFFERSON - Harry Woodward Bryan, 87, Jefferson, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
He was born on September 7, 1932, in Athens, and grew up in Jefferson, the son of the late William Thomas Bryan Jr. and Frances Lelia Woodward. He was preceded in death by his brother, William Thomas Bryan III; and his wonderful and loving wife, Betty Jayne Staton, of almost 62 years.
Mr. Bryan was a graduate of Jefferson High School and received a B.S. degree in Forestry from the University of Georgia. He was a professional forester, a forest tree nursery manager, an author and amateur naturalist. He and Jayne enjoyed gardening and nature study and traveled many wonderful miles together, seeing and learning about God’s magnificent creation. He and Jayne were avid gardeners. All of nature was their “Garden of Eden.”
After serving his country in the U.S. Army with the 605th Nike Missile Battalion, Fort Banks, Mass., and receiving his forestry degree, he began his career with Bowater Southern Paper Company, Southern Division Woodlands and spent his last 13 years as superintendent of the Forest Tree Nursery. He was listed in the company directory as a member of the Senior Staff and Key Personnel Group. His career with the company spanned almost 36 years, retiring in 1994.
As manager of the forest tree nursery, he represented Bowater as its member of the Auburn University Forest Tree Nursery Cooperative, and was able to accomplish many things. The most notable were his papers published in the “Tree Planters Notes,” a U.S. Department of Agriculture publication, on the control of the tarnished plant bug, Lygus lineolaris, and co-authored an article documenting the first presence of the Taylorilygus pallidula, found in a forest tree nursery. Both insects were notorious and caused serious damage to nursery seedlings. His published control method is still being used today. He and his staff were successful in developing a seedling washer to gently remove the heavy soils from the seedling roots, thereby reducing personnel injuries, establishing seedling counts, reducing labor and conserving tons of soil returned to the cropland.
Mr. Bryan was an active Christian, a lifelong member of the Traditional Methodist denomination, and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He had a longtime interest in civic duties. After retirement he assisted his spouse, who for over 20 years coordinate the Esther Circles’ meals on wheels program. Moving extensively with his company in their young life, he was at one time a member of the Civitan Club, Kiwanis Club and the Lions Club for several years. He was active in little league, coaching for several years and a founding member of Keep Jackson County Beautiful, Tree City U.S.A., and the Heritage Tree Committee of Jefferson. He loved serving others by answering gardening questions, identifying birds, plants, insects and/or other problems that occurred in nature. He was a friend of the Crawford Long Museum and served on the Woodbine Cemetery Board for over 25 years until his death. He also was author of the popular local book, ‘Growing Pains and Gains.”
He is survived by a sister, Frances “Bree” Kelly; a brother, John Proctor Bryan (Karen); a daughter Elizabeth Jayne Bryan Hyde and son-in-law Chris Hyde; two sons, Harry Woodward Bryan Jr. (Rena) and Joseph Staton Bryan (Amy); granddaughters, Rebecca (Jason) Crawford, Malia Bryan, Annalee Hyde and Lydia Hyde; grandson, Nathan Bryan; a great-grandson, Cole Crawford; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50; Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9929, or to your favorite charity.
Graveside service: Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2 p.m. from Woodbine Cemetery, Jefferson with Pastor Brian Funderburke officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Bob Herrin, Robert Lyle, Newton White, Wesley Wheeler, Michael White and Michael Kelly.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12-1:50 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy. Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In