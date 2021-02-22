WASHINGTON - Hartrell Pate, 87, Orchard Street in Washington, entered into rest Wednesday evening, February 17, 2021, at Harper’s Personal Care Home.
Mr. Pate was born in Taliaferro County and had lived in Washington for the last 62 years. He was the son of the late Cohen Turner Pate and Anna Elizabeth Moore Pate, and was the husband of Garland Bennett Pate. He was a retired superintendent of the Washington Water and Sewer Department, after having worked there for 40 years. He also was a retired Captain of the Washington Volunteer Fire Department, after 25 years of service. He coached Little League in Washington for about seven years, was an umpire for three years, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Washington First United Methodist Church.
Mr. Pate is survived by his wife of 62 years, Garland Bennett Pate, Washington; and one son, George T. Pate, Commerce.
Private graveside service: Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Resthaven Cemetery with the Rev. Jim Newsome officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Guin, Buddy Lindsey, Bob Haughey, Alex Dunnaway, Keith Pate and Mike Hardy.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington First United Methodist Church or to the Cornelia Johnson Circle, P.O. Box 518, Washington, GA 30673 (same address for both).
Hopkins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
