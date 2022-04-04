JEFFERSON - Harvey Milton Musselman, 100, Jefferson, formerly of Hollywood, Florida, entered rest Friday, April 1, 2022.

Mr. Musselman was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harvey L. and Perma Baus Musselman and was a U.S. Army Veteran having served his country during World War II. Mr. Musselman enjoyed a 40-year successful career as an aircraft mechanic, retiring from Eastern Airlines and having worked at Carnival Airlines.

He was a 72-year member of Lodge No. 283 - Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Pennsylvania. He also was a long-time member of Ezra Royal Arch Chapter No. 216, a Masons Chapter in Pennsylvania. While in Pennsylvania he loved to fish and hunt when he had time. Once in Florida he fished the everglades often. In addition to his parents, Mr. Musselman is preceded by his wife, Jean Marie Wilson Musselman.

Survivors include two daughters, Michele Huk (Tom), Jefferson, and Shirlee McCue (Bruce), Suwanee; and four grandchildren, Cheryl Huk, T.J. Huk, Cody McCue and Cole McCue also survive.

The family will be forever grateful for his caregivers: Amie, Barbara, Cynthia, Ellie, Ginger, Karen, Marlee and St. Mary’s Hospice.

Graveside service: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. from Hollywood Memorial Gardens, Hollywood, Florida.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of April 3-9

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.