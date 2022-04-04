JEFFERSON - Harvey Milton Musselman, 100, Jefferson, formerly of Hollywood, Florida, entered rest Friday, April 1, 2022.
Mr. Musselman was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Harvey L. and Perma Baus Musselman and was a U.S. Army Veteran having served his country during World War II. Mr. Musselman enjoyed a 40-year successful career as an aircraft mechanic, retiring from Eastern Airlines and having worked at Carnival Airlines.
He was a 72-year member of Lodge No. 283 - Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Pennsylvania. He also was a long-time member of Ezra Royal Arch Chapter No. 216, a Masons Chapter in Pennsylvania. While in Pennsylvania he loved to fish and hunt when he had time. Once in Florida he fished the everglades often. In addition to his parents, Mr. Musselman is preceded by his wife, Jean Marie Wilson Musselman.
Survivors include two daughters, Michele Huk (Tom), Jefferson, and Shirlee McCue (Bruce), Suwanee; and four grandchildren, Cheryl Huk, T.J. Huk, Cody McCue and Cole McCue also survive.
The family will be forever grateful for his caregivers: Amie, Barbara, Cynthia, Ellie, Ginger, Karen, Marlee and St. Mary’s Hospice.
Graveside service: Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. from Hollywood Memorial Gardens, Hollywood, Florida.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In