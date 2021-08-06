DANIELSVILLE - Harvey Paul Bond, 83, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Mr. Bond was born in Ila on January 5, 1938, son of the late William Ezra Bond and the late Leila Haggard Bond. He was a rural mail carrier having worked for the United States Postal Service. Mr. Bond was also a United States Navy veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the John H. Jones Masonic Lodge in Danielsville, where he formerly served as master. He was also a member of the Danielsville Baptist Church having served as Sunday School director and deacon.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Collis Bond; and sisters, Louise Bond, Bonnie Bond, Lunice Barrett and Hattie Lee Strickland.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Charlotte Fortson Bond; son, Kevin Bond (Katie Tomke), Denver, Colo.; daughters, Jennifer Schildknecht, Athens, Jill Bond (Mischelle Hall), Virginia, and Kerri Bradberry (Bobby), Danielsville; brother, L.G. Bond, Toccoa; grandchildren, Parker Marcotte, Bonnie Marcotte, William Marcotte, Sam Marcotte, Hannah Marcotte, Reagan Lorkovic, Jake Jordan, Jackson Bond, Dawson Kinder, Logan Kinder, Rebecca Dobbins, Ryann Dobbins, Ellie Bradberry and Collins Bradberry; and one great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Barrett officiating. Interment will follow in the Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 11, 2021 from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Mask must be worn and social distancing must take place at all times during visitation and the service on Wednesday at the request of the family.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
