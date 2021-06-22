COMMERCE - Harvie Carter Golden, 83, Commerce, entered into rest Monday, June 21, 2021.
Mr. Golden was born in Pearson, the son of the late Richard Golden and Bertha Cook Golden Dodson. Mr. Golden was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, a member of the First Baptist Church of Commerce, a volunteer with the local Meals on Wheels for many years, was a retired IT Specialist with the Georgia Department of Corrections and was a beloved husband, father and Papa who enjoyed fishing, hunting, reading and taking his dog Sofie for rides on his scooter. In addition to his parents, Mr. Golden is preceded by a son, Ricky Golden; and his step-father, Oliver Dodson.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Carolyn Courson Golden, Commerce; two daughters, Cathy Evans (Stan), Jefferson, and Nada Morris (Jeff), Commerce; grandchildren, Taylor Golden (Sara), Jefferson, Mallory Clinton (Robert), Commerce, Jake Morris (Chelsea), Commerce, Kelsey Heaton (Cohen), Commerce, and Carter Evans, Jefferson; four great-grandchildren and one on the way; and one sister, Betty Johnson (John), Maryland, also survives.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Commerce with the Reverend Carlton Allen officiating with burial to follow in Grey Hill Cemetery with Military Honors.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Commerce, 1345 South Elm Street, Commerce, Georgia 30529.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
