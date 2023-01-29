TALMO - Hazel B. Shuman, 84, Talmo entered heaven Saturday, January 28, 2023, at her residence with her family by her side.
Hazel was born in Talmo to the late Lonnie and Sallie Mae Watson Bryant. She worked at CVS as a cashier while becoming a homemaker. She loved animals, she loved watching the birds on the bird feeders and enjoyed time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Central Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Jesse Shuman; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Left to cherish sweet memories, sons, Jonathan (Linda) Shuman and Jesse (Nancy) Lamar; grandchildren, Russell, Alexandra, Zachary, Brittney and Connor; great-grandchildren, Lilliana, Hayden, Levi and Graham; sister, Annelle Rodgers; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday January 31, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Ward's Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Boone Strickland officiating. She will be laid to rest by her husband, Jesse, in the Talmo Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friend: Tuesday January 31, 2023, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Ward's Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Gainesville, is honored to serve the family of Hazel B. Shuman. You may sign the online guest book or leave a condolence at www.wardsfh.com.
