JEFFERSON - Hazel Gresham Watson, 82, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Mrs. Watson was a daughter to the late James and Callie Johnson Gresham, and was a machine operator for Standard-Coosa Thatcher.
Survivors include her husband, Billy Watson Sr., Jefferson; sons and daughter-in-law, George Watson, Billy Watson Jr. and wife Dalphne, and Charles Watson; daughters, Betty Watson, Florine Watson, Bobby Sue Watson, Judy Ann Watson and Tomeka Watson; two sisters; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, January 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Chandler officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens.
Visitation: Friday, January 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467,
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
