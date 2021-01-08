JEFFERSON - Hazel Gresham Watson, 82, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Mrs. Watson was a daughter to the late James and Callie Johnson Gresham, and was a machine operator for Standard-Coosa Thatcher.

Survivors include her husband, Billy Watson Sr., Jefferson; sons and daughter-in-law, George Watson, Billy Watson Jr. and wife Dalphne, and Charles Watson; daughters, Betty Watson, Florine Watson, Bobby Sue Watson, Judy Ann Watson and Tomeka Watson; two sisters; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral service: Friday, January 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Chandler officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens.

Visitation: Friday, January 8, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467,

Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 10-16

