WINDER - Hazel Lee Smith, 92, Winder, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
She was a member of Bethlehem First United Methodist Church and a member of The Wesley Sunday School Class. Hazel was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Hattie Mae Jackson Skelton; her husband of 49 years, Woodford Smith; three brothers, Hoyt, Travis and Otis Skelton; and a sister, Henrietta Casper.
Hazel is survived by two sons, Gary (Beverly) and Ricky Smith, both of Winder; a daughter, Judy Smith, Winder; three brothers, Kenneth Skelton (Blanche), Bethlehem, Jim Skelton (Jeanette), Winder, and Paul Skelton (Linda), Demorest; one sister, Jo Skelton, Winder; two grandchildren, Tina Thompson (Chris) and Alison Horne, both of Dahlonega; and a great-granddaughter, Lily Horne, also of Dahlonega.
Funeral service: Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Bernat officiating. Interment will follow in Bethlehem United Methodist Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 25, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to The Bethlehem First United Methodist Church.
