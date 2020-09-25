WINDER - Hazel Lee Smith, 92, Winder, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

She was a member of Bethlehem First United Methodist Church and a member of The Wesley Sunday School Class. Hazel was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Hattie Mae Jackson Skelton; her husband of 49 years, Woodford Smith; three brothers, Hoyt, Travis and Otis Skelton; and a sister, Henrietta Casper.

Hazel is survived by two sons, Gary (Beverly) and Ricky Smith, both of Winder; a daughter, Judy Smith, Winder; three brothers, Kenneth Skelton (Blanche), Bethlehem, Jim Skelton (Jeanette), Winder, and Paul Skelton (Linda), Demorest; one sister, Jo Skelton, Winder; two grandchildren, Tina Thompson (Chris) and Alison Horne, both of Dahlonega; and a great-granddaughter, Lily Horne, also of Dahlonega.

Funeral service: Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Frank Bernat officiating. Interment will follow in Bethlehem United Methodist Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Friday, September 25, 2020  from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Donations may be made to The Bethlehem First United Methodist Church.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of September 27-October 3

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.