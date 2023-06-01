PENDERGRASS - Hazel Marie Lance, 84, Pendergrass, passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023.
Mrs. Lance was born in Gainesville, a daughter to the late Johnny Cortez Ivester and the late Minnie Lee Chambers Ivester. Mrs. Lance was a homemaker and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Gainesville.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lance was preceded in death by her sister, Ann; and her brothers, Johnny, Robert and Jimmy.
Survivors include her husband, Clyde Lance Jr., Pendergrass; children, Susan Melton and her husband Tim, Nicholson, Betty Ann Dailey and her husband Jeff, Commerce, and Jimmy Lance, Pendergrass; sisters, Doris, Sylvia, Joyce and June; brothers, Ricky and David; grandchildren, Christopher Lance, Jennifer Martin, Richard Dailey, Chadwick Lance, Ashleigh Florentine, Chassidy Lance, Hope Shaw and Hunter Melton; and great-grandchildren, Ariel Lance, Gunner Lance, Brooke Martin, Kylie Martin, Hunter Dailey, Cooper Dailey, Rylin Armour, John Florentine IV, Jack Florentine and Taylor Shaw also survives.
Funeral service: Friday, June 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverends Raymond Latty and Scott Martin officiating. The entombment will follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Tim Melton, Chadwick Lance, Richard Dailey, Michael Sailors, John Florentine and Christopher Lance.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In