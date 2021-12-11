COMMERCE - Hazel Minish Benton, 96, Commerce, died Friday, December 10, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Benton was born in Commerce to the late Walter and Florence Hix Minish. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Commerce and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Benton was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Edward Benton Sr.; son, Eddie Benton; and daughter, Nancy Benton Smallwood.

Mrs. Benton is survived by her grandchildren, Lee Benton, Ryon Benton, Alice Moreland, Klaire Winslett and Shelly Fincher; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, William, Sydney, Will, Jack and Macy.

Funeral service: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. graveside at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Revs. Vaughn Howington and Aaron Reinking officiating.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of December 12-18

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.