COMMERCE - Hazel Minish Benton, 96, Commerce, died Friday, December 10, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Benton was born in Commerce to the late Walter and Florence Hix Minish. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Commerce and a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Benton was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Edward Benton Sr.; son, Eddie Benton; and daughter, Nancy Benton Smallwood.
Mrs. Benton is survived by her grandchildren, Lee Benton, Ryon Benton, Alice Moreland, Klaire Winslett and Shelly Fincher; and great-grandchildren, Tyler, William, Sydney, Will, Jack and Macy.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. graveside at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Revs. Vaughn Howington and Aaron Reinking officiating.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In