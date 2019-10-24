NICHOLSON - Hazel P. Lester, 87, Nicholson, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at St. Gabriel of Athens.
Mrs. Lester was born in Nicholson to the late Theo and Pauline Seagraves Pittman. Mrs. Lester was a retired cashier and was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Lester was also preceded in death by her former husband, James C. Lester; and children, Tommy Lester, Marshall Lester and Connie Richardson; and grandson, Kevin Richardson.
Mrs. Lester is survived by her sons, Mike Lester (Patty), Greensboro, and David Lester, Nicholson; daughter, Tonya Lester, Nicholson; seven grandchildren, a number of great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. from New Harmony Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Waters officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
The family would like to send a special "Thank You" to St. Mary’s Hospice for the care and support they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Hospice.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
