CARLTON - Hazel Parsons Gordon, 75, Carlton passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Gordon Lee and Emmer Parsons; also preceded in death by husband, James Gordon; daughter, Carla Tucker, and four brothers and sisters; and one great-grandchild.
Graveside memorial service: Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include son, Johnny Shoemaker; daughter, Mary Gordon; sister, Lei (Jim) Eason; grandchildren, Jamie Gordon, Cassandra Shoemaker, Meagan Toney and Billy Shoemaker; and two great-grandchildren.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In