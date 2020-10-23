gordon

CARLTON - Hazel Parsons Gordon, 75, Carlton passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Gordon Lee and Emmer Parsons; also preceded in death by husband, James Gordon; daughter, Carla Tucker, and four brothers and sisters; and one great-grandchild.

Graveside memorial service: Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 4 p.m. at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Survivors include son, Johnny Shoemaker; daughter, Mary Gordon; sister, Lei (Jim) Eason; grandchildren, Jamie Gordon, Cassandra Shoemaker, Meagan Toney and Billy Shoemaker; and two great-grandchildren.

