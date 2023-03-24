Hazel Pruett Allen, 89, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, following a stroke in July of 2022.
Hazel was born at home in Bethlehem, on December 3, 1933, to Chester and Pearl Edwards Pruett. She had two older brothers, Leeon (Frances) Pruett and Lamar (Joan) Pruett, who have preceded her.
She is survived by a sister-in-law and friend, Joan Pruett Moon. Hazel was married in 1950 to Herman Allen who passed away in June of 2017. They were married for 67 years and had three daughters, Janice (Bill Anderson) Allen, Wanda (Johnny Doster) and Annette (Paul) Huckfeldt.
Hazel spent her early years as a stay-at-home mother of three girls. She cooked three full meals a day and sewed all the dresses for the girls. As time went on and the girls were older and in school, she went to work at Carwood Manufacturing Co. in the bookkeeping department. When Carwood became Duck Head, she transferred to the new location and retired in 1996.
Hazel was devoted to serving the Lord and her church, Bethlehem First United Methodist Church. She started teaching in the nursery-preschool class in 1959 because her youngest girl cried and wanted her to stay with her. And stay she did. For 40 years she taught many of the children whom she had the privilege to watch grow up in church. Every Sunday, "Miss Hazel" carried a box of animal crackers for the Sunday School children's snack. She served as president of the Bethlehem STARS (Seniors That Are Really Special) at BFUMC. This was an older adult group for which she planned activities and outings. Hazel had many dear friends that she knew all her life and enjoyed visits and sometimes daily phone calls from them.
In addition to her three daughters, Hazel is survived by 10 grandchildren, Joy (Billy) Skaggs, Alana (Derrick) Sparks, Andy (Linda) Cooper, Brooke (Vasek) Slamkova, Van (Katy) Cooper, Lacy (Freddy) Arriaga, Mark (Pui) Doster, Jenny (Matt) Doster, Matthew Huckfeldt and Elizabeth (Alfredo) Huerta; one step-granddaughter, Sandi (Leon) Anderson-Quave; 15 great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.
Before any holiday, she would prepare for about 40 people. She was blessed with so many family members, nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.
The family will graciously accept your expressions of condolences with flowers or with a donation in memory of Hazel Pruett Allen to Bethlehem First United Methodist Church, 709 Christmas Avenue, Bethlehem, Ga. 30620.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
