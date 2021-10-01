Our beloved Heather Brooke Jenkins, 45, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens, on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on December 26, 1975 in Athens to James and Susan Mason. Heather resided in Madison County most of her life until she moved to Barrow County in 2017.
A good word to describe Heather would be “proud.” She was known as Heather to many, but to her grandchildren, “Mema,” and her niece and nephews, “Henna.” Heather was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandma and friend. She loved her family and would do anything she could for them. Her babies were her everything.
The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to Heather. She adored all things jewelry, night gowns and puzzles. She was a people person and always spoke to anyone she could. Heather loved to laugh and will be missed by so many.
Heather is survived by her daughter, Alyssa Sailors; son and fiancé, Austin Sailors and Maddie DeFoor; grandsons, Cohen and Caden Sailors; sister and husband, Melissa and Brett Self; niece and nephews, Cody Self, Noah Self, Lily Self and Logan Self; and lifelong companion, Leon Gantt.
Funeral service: Friday, October 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville. Pastor Levi Taylor will officiate. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home West, Watkinsville.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
