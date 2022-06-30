Heather Griggs Howard, 44, died Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Born in Athens, Heather was the daughter of Charles Roth Griggs and Ellen Bryant Griggs and mother to Jocelyn Cadence Howard, Julianna Charlese Howard and Gwendolyn Ann Howard.
She was preceded in death by the father of her three daughters, Jennings Carter Howard; maternal grandparents, Clarence Murphy Bryant Sr. and Rachel Elizabeth Bryant O’Sheal; paternal grandparents, Claude Leonda Griggs and Guinell Maxie Griggs.
She has several cousins, all who love her and will miss her deeply.
Heather was a 1996 graduate from Athens Christian. Heather had worked in hotel hospitality at several hotels in the Athens area and was currently working as a hotel accommodation specialist at Athens Technical College.
Heather loved her girls and loved making memories with them. She also was the owner of hGh Designs. Heather had a creative side and loved designing jewelry. She was a friend to many and had the most kind, compassionate, loving and forgiving heart. She was a keeper of secrets and was there anytime a friend needed her.
Funeral service: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens East Chapel with the Rev. Ricky Beussee officiating. Pallbearers will be Derek Wynne, Michael Dowell, Cary Kinley, Ryker Kinley, Ryddic Kinley and Zack Neff. Interment will follow at Attica Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, June 27, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
