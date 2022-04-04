Heather Lynn Baird was welcomed home by our Lord on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.
Heather was born on August 17, 1971 in Washington D.C., but resided in Georgia for most of her life. She was a loving mother, daughter, wife and friend to many. She was married to Jason Baird for 27 wonderful years and had two children, Sydney and Conner. Heather always knew she wanted to be a mother and would tell anyone it was her purpose of being on this earth. She was not only a wonderful mother, but kind and loving to all that had the opportunity to meet her.
Heather was preceded in death by Roger Geiger (father); Roe Horton (grandfather); Ruth Horton (grandmother); Lynn Nash Sofet (best friend); Burgess Baird (father-in-law); and Stephen Baird (brother-in-law).
She is survived by Jason Baird (husband); Judy Jessing (mother); Sydney Baird (daughter); Conner Baird (son); Ann Baird (mother-in-law); Allen Schilling (step-father); and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
We all love and will miss you dearly until we are reunited in heaven.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home East in Braselton, Ga.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, people can donate to PAWS Atlanta (pawsatlanta.org). Heather loved animals and wanted to take in any that she would come across or her kids would bring home.
Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel, Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
