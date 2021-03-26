BOGART - Helen Annett Thursby Barfield, 77, Bogart, and formerly of Bradenton, Florida, entered into rest Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Mrs. Barfield was born in Cairo, the daughter of the late Herbert Cecil Thursby and Lena Williams Thursby. She was a 1962 graduate of Manatee High School. Helen was a loving, supportive wife and mother. A devoted Christian, she was a member of Manatee Baptist Church. She served her communities in many ways, volunteering through Manatee Baptist Church, First Baptist Church of Palmetto, Grace Fellowship Church of Bogart, and was a member of the Bradenton Women's Club, and Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barfield is preceded in death by her husband, James W. "Jim" Barfield Jr., former councilman for the City of Bradenton.
Survivors include a daughter, Christine (Tim) Fisher, Jefferson; grandchildren, Jack, Nicole and Emma; sister, Pat (Dr. Bill) Smith, Bartlesville, Oklahoma; brothers, Cecil (Kay) Thursby, Greensboro, North Carolina, and Tom (Mechelle) Thursby, Valrico, Florida.
In accordance with the wishes of Mrs. Barfield, her remains have been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date in Bradenton, Florida with her burial in Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, Florida.
Memorial contributions may be made to Manatee Baptist Church, 1501 7th Avenue East, Bradenton, Fla.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
