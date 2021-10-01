Helen B. Kent, 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, after a brief illness.
Born on May 10, 1935 in Miami, Florida, she was the oldest daughter of Frank Stanton and Helen McWhorter Bondurant.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Kent; sister and brother-in-law, Mary B. Lanier and Warren W. Lanier, Roswell; three nephews, Stanton Lanier (Lorie), Marietta, Charles Lanier (Mary), Garner, N.C., and Kirk Lanier (Kim), Boerne, Texas.
Memorial graveside service: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, Winder.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, P.O. Box 807, Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, 25425-0807, or to your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In