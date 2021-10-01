Helen B. Kent, 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born on May 10, 1935 in Miami, Florida, she was the oldest daughter of Frank Stanton and Helen McWhorter Bondurant.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Kent; sister and brother-in-law, Mary B. Lanier and Warren W. Lanier, Roswell; three nephews, Stanton Lanier (Lorie), Marietta, Charles Lanier (Mary), Garner, N.C., and Kirk Lanier (Kim), Boerne, Texas.

Memorial graveside service: Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery, Winder.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Appalachian Trail Conservancy, P.O. Box 807, Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia, 25425-0807, or to your favorite charity.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 3-9

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.