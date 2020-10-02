ST. MARY'S - Helen Bentley, 91, of St. Mary’s, entered Heaven’s gates on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
She was born April 5, 1929 to the late Jacob J. and Sadie Voelker Graf in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mrs. Bentley was preceded by her husband, Charles Emory Bentley Sr. on November 13, 2019; and siblings, Joe Voelker, Jake Graf and Margie Couvillion.
Mrs. Bentley was a former longtime resident of Winder where she served as a cashier at Winder-Barrow Middle School, and she had also worked at Rose’s for many years. She was a member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church.
Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Hoke Stephens, Woodbine; son and daughter-in-law, Charles Emory Jr. and Pam Bentley, Jacksonville, Florida; brother and sister-in-law, John and Sherry Graf, Pearl River, Louisiana; four grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Cheryl Cloar officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In