COMMERCE - Helen E. Bonds Mabry, 86, Commerce, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, December 19, 2022.
Helen was born May 16, 1936 to Carlton and Lunice Duncan Bonds. The eldest of 11 children, she was a second Mom to all her siblings. She was a lifelong member of Liberty Church and was in the apparel industry where she was a supervisor for 30-plus years for Superior Pants Company.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Goldman Mabry; daughter, Wanda Minish; infant son, Ricky; sister, Shirley Sneed; brothers, Danny, Early and Johnny Bonds; and son-in-law, Tommy Minish.
Mrs. Mabry is survived by her son, Terry Mabry (Pam), Danielsville; grandchildren, Tessa Ruff (Trey), Adam Mabry, Cindy Peters (John), Kenny Minish (Kim), Samantha Minish, Drew Mabry (Elise), Luke Mabry (Tanner), Diana Kingery (Ryan) and Tommy Tadlock (Victoria); and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, December 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Davis and the Rev. Douglas Duncan officiating with the interment following at Hudson River Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to Mrs. Mabry’s house for lunch on Friday at 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
