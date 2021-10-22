WINDER - Helen Fagan McDaniel, 96, Winder, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Helen was born July 7, 1925 to the late Jepter and Bessie Young Fagan, and was a lifelong resident of Barrow County.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Brunelle McDaniel; brother, Harold Fagan; and niece, Pat Willard.
Helen is survived by her sister, Mildred Brown, Winder; nieces, Lynn Smith, Winder, Cindy (Terry) Potts, Winder, and Nancy (Larry) Walker, LaGrange; and several great-nieces and nephews and their children.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Smith Memory Chapel, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Georgia 30680 with the interment to follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Donations in memory of Helen McDaniel may be made to Eastside Baptist Church, Winder, or the Veterans Homeless Center in Winder.
Smith Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
