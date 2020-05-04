HOSCHTON - Helen Manus, 89, Hoschton, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020.
Born on July 9, 1930 in Jackson County, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Hattie Latimer Gee. She was retired from Leece Neville.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Manus is preceded in death by her husband, Russell Lee Manus Sr.; and son, Russell Lee Manus Jr.
Mrs. Manus is survived by her daughters, Diana M. Dyer, Hoschton, and Zelda Manus, Athens; and daughter-in-law, Barbara Manus, Athens.
A celebration of life service is planned for Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Chicopee United Methodist Church. More details will follow for the celebration of life service depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
