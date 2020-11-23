MAYSVILLE - Helen Marie Allred Feather, 68, Maysville, entered into rest Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Mrs. Feather was born in North Carolina, a daughter of the late Garland and Claire Allred and was a manager with Walmart. In addition to her parents Mrs. Feather is preceded by two sisters, Eva Lou "Sissy" Hughes and Barbara Krauss.
Survivors include her husband, Arthur Feather, Maysville, daughters; Candy Martin (Brian), Sherrell Barrett (Chris), and Marie Wagner; son, Paul Feather; brothers, Raymond Allred (Shelly), Daniel Allred (Lynn) and Homer Allred; sisters, Ruth Davis, Wanda Feather (Billy), and Betty Eisenhart (Jerry); grandchildren, Alexi Gresham (Davante), Destiny McWatters, Faith McWatters, Ana Wagner, Sabrina Martin, Brayden Watkins, Ashley Pendarvous, Summer Pendarvous and Katie Pendarvous; and great-grandchildren, Asher McWatters, Mariah Gresham and Tianna Gresham.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Miles officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family via this website to help defray final expenses.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
