COMER - Helen Robena Simmons, 94, Comer, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Madison County, she was a daughter of the late James Murray and Clara Smith Murray. Mrs. Simmons was a longtime member of Moon’s Grove Baptist Church where she was active with the Encouragers Sunday School Class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Elmer “EO” Simmons; and three siblings, Lottie Cole, Sarah Turner and Kenneth Murray.
Survivors include five children, Janice Burke (Jeff), Jerry Simmons (Carol), Mick Simmons (Cathy), Don Simmons and David Simmons (Jill); one sister, Margaret Shelton; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with the Revs. Tom Dial and Tracy Deavers officiating. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
