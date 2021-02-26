BRASELTON - Helen “Rusti” Boundy, 78, Braselton ,passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Ms. Boundy was born February 28, 1942 to the late Leo and Dorothy Beals in Columbus, Ohio. After working for Northeast Georgia Health System for over 20 years, she recently retired from Pruitt Home Health. A member of the Daughters of American Revolution, she was of the Presbyterian faith.
Ms. Boundy is survived by her sons, James Boundy and Jerrold Scot Boundy; grandchildren, Alan Anderson and Kelly Nelson; and three great-grandchildren, Jordan Michael Lewis, Camron Nelson and Adelina Louise Anderson.
A private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
