HOSCHTON - Helen Turk, 91, Hoschton, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022.
She was born in Jackson County to the late Chet and Cora Esco Coffey and had resided in Barrow County for most of her life. Mrs. Turk was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey O. Turk Sr.; and a brother, James Coffey. She was a homemaker and a member of Sharon Baptist Church.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Harvey Jr. and Cindy Turk, Hoschton; daughter and son-in-law, Martha and Lonnie Carter, Hoschton; grandchildren, Nathan Turk, Dr. Emily and Jeremy Hutton, Nicole and Dr. Prashant Amin and Amanda and Russ Johnston; great-grandchildren, Audrey Hutton, Luke Johnston, Emma Cate Hutton and Elsie Amin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald and Joyce Loggins, Gainesville, and Larry and Margaret Loggins, Winder; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID concerns a private family service was held with the Rev. Steve Baker officiating. Interment was in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
