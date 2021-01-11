WINDER - Helen Virginia Ford Casper, 88, Winder, passed away on Saturday, January 2, 2021.
She was a loving mother who spent a lifetime caring for children and family.
Mrs. Casper is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Mollie Mary (Culver) Ford; her husband, Henry Wade Casper; two brothers, Junior Ford and Robert Ford; four sisters, Nettie Davis, Mary Davis, Estelle Crowe and Liz George. and one grandchild, Ricky Casper Jr.
She is survived by her two sons, Ricky (Jeanett) Casper and Randall (Sherry) Casper; daughter, Liathia (Ronnie) Crowe, all of Winder; nine grandchildren, Randy Casper, Michelle Angel, Marshall Burnett, Penny Skinner, Heather Williams, Cammie Milner, Jenny Webb, Jacob Crowe and Erin Wood; 19 great-grandchildren, Justice Lowry, Cloyey Lowry, Paige DuBose, Cassidy Burnett, Cody Casper, Addi Crowe, Carson Skinner, Tyler Casper, Dakota Angel, Cohen Milner, Sidney Casper, Maddox Crowe, Noah Angel, Healan Crowe, Cale Milner, Colton Webb, Elisha Angel, Charlie Anna Williams and Amelia Grace Wood; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 8, 2021 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder, Ga.
Funeral service: Friday, January 8, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Hal McElhannon and Randall Casper officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
