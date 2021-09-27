MAYSVILLE - Henrietta Lewis Dorsey, Maysville, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
Mrs. Dorsey was the daughter of the late Sharp and Stella Wilbanks Lewis and was also preceded in death by her husband, William Morris Dorsey.
Henrietta is survived by two sons, Todd Dorsey, Athens, and Clay Dorsey, Maysville; two daughters, Angie Dorsey, Commerce, and Donna Smallwood, Homer; brother, Jerry Lewis, Commerce; sister, Penny Jordan, Flowery Branch; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren also survive.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 28, 2021 from 6-9 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Rev. Clay Hardy officiating. Burial will follow in the Sunrise Cemetery in Maysville.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
