JEFFERSON - Henry Howell Callicutt, 20 months, Jefferson, entered rest along with his Mom in an auto accident, Friday, November 11, 2022.

Henry was born in Athens, a son of the late Lanie Nicole Procuro Callicutt, and Michael Kent Callicutt of Jefferson.

Survivors in addition to his Dad, are two brothers, James Kent Callicutt and Jackson Cole Callicutt; grandparents, James A. and LaRinda Procuro, Douglasville, and Barry and Terrie Callicutt, Royston; uncles and aunts, Chase and Jordan Procuro, Chad and Mary Procuro and Joshua and Courtney Callicutt.

Funeral service: Friday, December 9, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

Week of December 4-10

