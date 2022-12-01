JEFFERSON - Henry Howell Callicutt, 20 months, Jefferson, entered rest along with his Mom in an auto accident, Friday, November 11, 2022.
Henry was born in Athens, a son of the late Lanie Nicole Procuro Callicutt, and Michael Kent Callicutt of Jefferson.
Survivors in addition to his Dad, are two brothers, James Kent Callicutt and Jackson Cole Callicutt; grandparents, James A. and LaRinda Procuro, Douglasville, and Barry and Terrie Callicutt, Royston; uncles and aunts, Chase and Jordan Procuro, Chad and Mary Procuro and Joshua and Courtney Callicutt.
Funeral service: Friday, December 9, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
