DANIELSVILLE - Henry Lonnie Booth, 96, Danielsville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023.
Born in Oglethorpe County, he was a son of the late Erla Booth and Edna Brown Booth. Henry was a Veteran of the United States Navy and he retired from Westinghouse. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jack Carol Moore Booth; and his siblings, George, Talmadge, Mary Lou, Wilma and Hilda.
Survivors include his son, Dexter Wayne Booth; and one sister, Bobbie Coile.
Graveside service: Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Danielsville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jeff Wells officiating.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Avery Place and Compassus Hospice.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
