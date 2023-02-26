BETHLEHEM - Henry Paul Gregory, 50, Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Henry was the son of Remy Deocampo Gregory, formerly of Nasugbo, Batangas, Philippines, and the late John Paul Gregory. Henry received an Associate’s degree in Computer Science from Georgia Tech. He enjoyed walking and lifting weights. Henry was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winder.
In addition to his mother, Henry is survived by his step-father, Charles R. Irvine, Bethlehem; his uncle, Russell B. Gregory, Hoschton; aunts: Crisanta D. Panolong, New York City, Cresencia Orquiola, Houston, Texas, Cresencina Linatok, Tenn., and Leonora Rillorza, the Philippines.
Family to receive friends: Monday, February 27, 2023, from 9 until 11 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder.
Funeral service: Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Smith Memory Chapel with Father Xume officiating. The burial will follow at Nazareth United Methodist Church Cemetery, 622 Dee Kennedy Rd., Winder.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
