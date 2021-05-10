Henry Quillian Wilson, born in Cullman, Alabama, on June 30, 1945 was adopted by Millard Quillian Wilson and Gladys Marie Tinsley.
He grew up in Mobile, Alabama and spent his youth with his dad in the waterways and inlets of Mobile Bay and Dauphin Island learning about life while fishing for redfish and snapper. He carried this love of the Gulf with him throughout his life.
He moved to Atlanta, Georgia as a teenager and graduated from Grady High School in 1963. He completed his freshman year at Berry College before transferring to Auburn University where he was a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He graduated from Auburn in 1968 with a Bachelor's degree in Physical Education. While at Auburn he played soccer, specifically as the goalkeeper, for the men’s club team. He loved to share a story of his time at Auburn where he enrolled in a ballroom dancing class. He was late to class and all the young ladies were partnered up. The only available partner was a gentleman that played in the position of linebacker on the Auburn football team. They were partners for the quarter.
After graduation, he served as head football coach at Cleveland High School in Cleveland, Ala. In 1973 he moved to Brindisi, Italy where he taught on the U.S. Air Force military base. Once he returned stateside he served as one of the first recreational directors in the state prison system. He returned to school at Georgia State University where he completed a Master’s degree in 1976 in Counseling and Psychological Services. He served in the Department of Corrections in psychological evaluation for 34 years, until he retired in 2004 as a behavioral specialist.
Additionally, Hank served as a Georgia High School Association Official for soccer, baseball, softball and basketball for over 30 years. He played the banjo and loved bluegrass music, attending MerleFest annually.
Hank married Rebecca Lee Simpson in 1987. They spent much of their time traveling the southeast attending minor league baseball games, supporting the Atlanta Braves, the Auburn Tigers, and supporting their children's and grandchildren’s many endeavors.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Gladys Wilson; and his cousins, Ronald Wilson and Janie Wilson Oliver.
Hank is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Lee Wilson; his in-laws, Charley and Dixie Simpson; his cousin, Doris Jean Pemberton, Milton, Fla.; his children, Ashley Wilson, Pepper Wilson (and Todd Morgan), Alleah (and John) Crawford, Will (and Laura) Wehunt, and Caleb Wilson (and Amber Shildmyer); and his grandchildren, Hank and Levi Wilson, Allie (and Levi) Thomas and Rachel Morgan, Faylee and Jack Crawford, and Kate Wehunt; and his great-grandson, Morgan Scott Thomas.
Memorial service: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
