PENDERGRASS - Henry Wiley Underwood, 94, Pendergrass, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.
Mr. Underwood was born in Pendergrass, a son to the late David Paul Underwood and the late Sara Safronah Smith Underwood. Mr. Underwood had worked at McEver Meat Products, GoldKist and Wayne Farms. He was a member of the Pendergrass Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. Mr. Underwood also was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in WWII, in the Pacific Theater.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Underwood was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Agnes Black Underwood; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Survivors include his children, Steve Underwood and his wife Judy, Jefferson, Donald Underwood and his wife Vickie, Pendergrass, and Pam Fowler and her husband Jamie, Jefferson; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Pendergrass Baptist Church with the Reverends Randall Hulsey and Dwayne Major officiating. The burial will follow in the Pendergrass Baptist Church Cemetery with Trace Butcher, Will Beatty, Andrew Fowler, Shannon Underwood, Cannon Underwood and Eric Terrazzas honored as pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to the Pendergrass Baptist Church, P.O.Box 146, Pendergrass, Georgia 30567.
