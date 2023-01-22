COMMERCE - Henryetta Smith Beck, 71, Commerce, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.
Born on July 31, 1951 in Madison County, Mrs. Beck was the daughter of the late Henry O. and Coyetta Thomas Smith. She was a data analyst, a member of Ila Baptist Church and was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Smith Haagen.
Survivors include, Jerry Beck; daughters, Cyndi Beck (Caleb) and Debra Beck (Tony); brother, Tom Smith; grandchildren, Alex Simms, Caleb Simms and Mason Baxter; and a great-grandchild, Kace Booth.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Barry Bray officiating. Burial will follow in the Ila Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 20, 2023, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
A special thank you to Bristol Hospice for taking care of Henryetta.
Arrangement are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
