DANIELSVILLE — Herbert Lee Strickland, 89, of Danielsville, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Strickland was born in Danielsville on September 8, 1933, son of the late James Richard Strickland and the late Emma Dell Strickland. He was a general laborer having worked for Madison County Road Department and was a United States Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Strickland was also a member of Providence Baptist Church in Danielsville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lettie Mae Jones Strickland; son, James Harrison Strickland; brother, J. W. Strickland; and sister, Gennie Bell Helms.
Survivors include his sons, Roy Lee Strickland of Commerce, Ray Thomas Strickland of Comer, and Charles Donald Strickland of Commerce; daughters, Janie Elizabeth Hicks of Danielsville, and Vickie Boothe of Danielsville; brother, George Richard Strickland of Danielsville; sisters, Ada-Dell Clarke of Commerce, Lucy Bell Seagraves of Danielsville, Ruby Jean Cox of Hull, and Linda Witcher of Colbert; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mr. Strickland: Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 11 a.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home: Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 6-8 p.m. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
