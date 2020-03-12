HOSCHTON - Herman Gardner Stepp, 79, Hoschton, entered into rest Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Mr. Stepp was born in Hoschton, a son of the late J.N. and Smantha Hogan Stepp, was retired from Wayne Poultry, and a member of White Plains Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Stepp is preceded by brothers; Ralph, William, and Odis “Pete” Stepp; and two sisters, Virginia Cronic and Lorene Staton.
Survivors include two sisters, Geneva Stepp, Hoschton, and Jeanette Ledford, Talmo; five nieces, Starr Gaines, Tammy Norris, Libby Nelson, Tootsie Fulton (Larry), and Frances Staton; one nephew, Tom Cronic, Hoschton; aunt, Lottie Skelton, Jefferson; numerous cousins; and other family members.
Funeral service: Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Carey Pittman officiating with burial to follow in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Matthew Norris, Michael Norris, Darrell Hogan, Josh Burdette, Larry Fulton and Riley Gaines.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
