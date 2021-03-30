CARLTON - Herman Talmadge Guest Sr., 87, Carlton, went home to be with Jesus with his family by his side on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Herman was born September 1, 1933 to E. S. “Van” Guest and Beulah Graham Guest. He was the youngest of fourteen children.
Herman was an honest, generous and hard-working man who loved the Lord with all his heart. He enjoyed life on his farm with his wife by his side. Whether it was planting a garden, baling hay, working on a fence, tending cows or fishing, his hands were always busy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his precious wife of 68 years, Frances Rucker Guest of the home; five children, Herman (JoBeth) Guest Jr., Carlton, Theresa (Bryan) Hicks, Hartwell, Chris (Loretta) Guest, Carlton, Mark (Sandra) Guest, Elberton, and Susan Guest Childers, Colbert; and one sister, Margie Dudley, Carlton. He was a wonderful Papa to 18 beautiful, smart grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who adored him.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at New Town Baptist Church at 897 New Town Church Road in Carlton. Entombment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. the church.
Masks are requested to protect others. Due to COVID-19, the families are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Town Baptist Church.
Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.berryfh.com. Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mr. Herman Talmadge Guest Sr.
