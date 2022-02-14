COMMERCE - Hettie Lee Jones Lowery, 62, Commerce, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022.
Born on January 21, 1960 in Athens, Mrs. Lowery was the daughter of the late Henry Coyle Jones Sr. and Merlene Allen Jones. She was a factory worker and was preceded in death by brothers, Jessie James Jones and Henery Jones; and Polly Hall.
Survivors include sons, Zackery Syfrett, Donald Syfrett and Joshua Lowery; daughter, Michelle Syfrett; brother, Dan Jones; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A cremation will be taking place per Mrs. Lowery's wishes.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In