Hilda Crow Corbett was born on June 19, 1931 in Norwood and entered peacefully into eternal rest on June 21, 2020.
A lifetime resident of Jackson County, Hilda was the daughter of Mr. Tom and Mrs. Rena Crow and the first of four children. She is survived by her three younger brothers, which include William Howard Crow and his wife Rose Marie, Nokesville, Va., Thomas Crow Jr., Jefferson, and Charles Crow and his wife Pam, Jefferson.
Hilda was a 1948 graduate of Jefferson High School and graduated in 1952 from Bessie Tift College in Forsyth with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. A devoted mother to Celeste, Robyn, Tommy, Sandi, Tim and Todd, she dedicated her early adult years to raising her six children.
Hilda was a faithful servant and lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson. During her time at the church she enjoyed assisting each year as a costume and make-up artist for the annual FBC Christmas Pageant. From 1984 until 1996, she served as FBC Pre-School Director, touching the lives of many families both in the church and the Jefferson community. Hilda’s love for children and passion for teaching proved to be instrumental in the formation and initial progression of the pre-school program at FBC.
Affectionately called “Miss Hilda,” she also served as a group leader for the Jefferson Day Camp through the late 1950s and early ‘60s. Her role expanded to co-director of the summer program for nearly a decade from the late 1980s through the mid ‘90s. Hilda was an avid writer and for a time wrote a weekly column, “Bits and Pieces,” for The Jackson Herald. While investing the majority of her time teaching young children, she also enjoyed other hobbies such as reading, gardening, cooking and fishing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by Thomas Payne Corbett, her oldest son; Charles Corbett, the father of her six children; and Nadine Crow, her sister-in-law.
She is survived by her three daughters, Celeste Corbett, North Carolina, Robyn C. Johnson and her husband Dewey, Jefferson, Sandi C. Flint and her husband David, Commerce; two sons, Tim Corbett and his wife Brandy, Lakemont, Todd Corbett and his wife Marsha, Jefferson; and daughter-in-law, Christi Corbett, Jefferson. Her grandchildren include, Travis Maddox, Cindy Harrell, Nathan Johnson, Jacob Flint, Alex Corbett, Jessie Flint, Eli Corbett, Madison Corbett, Morgan Flint, Matthew Flint, Mason Corbett, Kale Corbett, Katy Corbett, and Molly Kate Corbett; along with eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside service: Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. from the Woodbine Cemetery with Dr. Michael Helms and James Pinion officiating.
Family to receive friends at the graveside.
Those attending should maintain a social distancing of six feet and wear protective masks as recommended by the State of Georgia concerning the Coronavirus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Jefferson Pre-School, P.O. Box 395, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
