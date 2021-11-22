COMMERCE - Hilda Hooper Park Massey, 76, 1422 Sheep Pasture Road, Commerce, died Friday, November 19, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mrs. Massey was born in Ila to J.H. Hooper and Monnie Raye Hooper Lewallen on June 28, 1945. She attended Athens High School and upon her graduation in 1963 she began working at Trussell Ford of Athens. Later in life she became the office manager for Dr. Thomas A. Montgomery in Athens. Mrs. Massey is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary and James Pleasant Jordan and Ellie Denton and Joseph Holden Hooper, as well as her parents listed above.
Mrs. Massey was a member of the Redeemed Baptist Church, Commerce, where she enjoyed preparing food for holidays and special events. She also enjoyed traveling, yard sales, cooking (especially homemade biscuits) and spending time with her family and friends.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Dr. Nic, University Cancer and Blood Center of Athens, and Inspiring Hospice.
Mrs. Massey is survived by her husband, Alfred Neal Massey, Commerce; her sister, Martha Jordan, Athens; her children, Rodney Park (Melissa), Burlington, Iowa, and Cindy Park Seagraves, Elberton; grandchildren, Michelle (Dustin) Nichols, Michael Seagraves, Timothy Magee and Megan Magee; as well as three great-grandchildren, Drayden, Jaxon and Sawyer Nichols; nieces, Kim (Kenny) Lee, Danielsville, and Ann Park Swindel Nuckolls (Jim), Ila; and nephew, Wesley (Wendy) Jordan, Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will host a reception immediately following the service at her home on 1422 Sheep Pasture Road, Commerce. A private burial will be held at Ila Cemetery on a later date. Honorary pallbearers are Scott Brooks, Daniel Wilson, Donnie Brooks, Keith Seagraves and Wesley Jordan.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Redeemed Baptist Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In