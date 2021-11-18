BETHLEHEM - Hilda Hutchins Griffith, 85, Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021 at her residence.
Mrs. Griffith was a member of the First Baptist Church of Carl.
Mrs. Griffith is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Franklin Griffith; daughter, Linda Lou Emerson; and parents, Hoyt and Mary Lou Hutchins.
Mrs. Griffith is survived by her son-in-law, Ronnie (Terri) Emerson, Bethlehem; and grandson, Christopher (Christina) Emerson, Winder.
Funeral service: Friday, November 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 19, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Mrs. Griffith welcomes flowers for her funeral service.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
