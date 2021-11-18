BETHLEHEM - Hilda Hutchins Griffith, 85, Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021 at her residence.

Mrs. Griffith was a member of the First Baptist Church of Carl.

Mrs. Griffith is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Franklin Griffith; daughter, Linda Lou Emerson; and parents, Hoyt and Mary Lou Hutchins.

Mrs. Griffith is survived by her son-in-law, Ronnie (Terri) Emerson, Bethlehem; and grandson, Christopher (Christina) Emerson, Winder.

Funeral service: Friday, November 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Johnny Wright officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Friday, November 19, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

The family of Mrs. Griffith welcomes flowers for her funeral service.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of November 21-27

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.