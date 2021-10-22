CARLTON - Hilda Inez Parham, 75, Carlton, died Friday, October 22, 2021 at The Hampton Place.
Mrs. Parham was born in Commerce to the late James Boyd and Annie Lee Daniel Beck. She was a member of Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church and was an artist and crafter. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Parham was preceded in death by her husband, Emory Kelly Parham.
Mrs. Parham is survived by her daughters, Wendy Fraga, Winterville, and Jennifer Parham, Commerce; son, Christopher Parham, Colbert; sisters, Brenda Wilbanks, Cornelia, and Marion Williamson, Orange Beach, Ala.; brother, Jerry Beck, Commerce; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. graveside at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 23, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
