Hillman "Buddy" F. Griffith Jr. 86, died Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born August 31, 1933 in Athens, Mr. Griffith retired from the United States Navy after 21 years of dedicated service to his country and the University of Georgia after 30 years of employment. He was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church for many years.

Graveside services will be private.

Survivors include his wife, Delores C. Almand-Griffith; children, Cheryl (Donnie) Davis, Tommy (Tammy) Griffith, Melanie (Lewis) Schimmel and Jennifer Partridge. Also surviving are Kevin (Karen) Almand, Kyle Almand and Klay (Tammy) Almand; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon's International.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

