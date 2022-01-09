DANIELSVILLE - Hiram Erwin James, 81, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022 at his home after an extended illness.
Born on January 12, 1940, he was a son of the late Judge and Frances James. Mr. James was also preceded in death by his only sibling, sister, Elizabeth James Hammond.
Mr. James was a truck driver prior to starting his own business, James Turbo and Parts in 1981. He traveled the United States and met many people throughout his career, but the weekends were for racing cars at the local dirt tracks.
Mr. James is survived by his wife of 60 years, June Carol Dean James; three sons, Stanley James (Karen), Stephen James and Barry James, all of Danielsville; grandchildren, Mallory Cash (Drake), Bryson James (Elizabeth), Kala McCurley (Drew), Katie Sartain (Eli) and Kacie James (Elijah Vaughn); and great-grandchildren, Carsen, Landon, Wyatt, Emersyn and Beckham.
Funeral service: Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel with Pastor Tim Peek officiating. Interment will be private at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Bryson James, Drake Cash, Drew McCurley, Eli Sartain, Elijah Vaughn and Carsen Stewart.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's or Parkinson’s disease research would be appreciated.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
