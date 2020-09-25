COMMERCE - Hoke William “Billy” Wilbanks, 75, Commerce, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Wilbanks was born in Commerce to the late Hoke D. and Sadie Marrett Wilbanks. He was a member of Canaan Baptist Church and was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Wilbanks was retired from Reliance.
Mr. Wilbanks is survived by his wife, Patricia Pethel Wilbanks, Commerce; daughter, Angela Wilbanks, Commerce; son, David Wilbanks, Jefferson; sister, Betty Wilson, Lancaster, S.C.; brother, Benny Wilbanks; and grandchildren, Ava and Owen Wilbanks.
Funeral service: Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. David Strickland officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
