DANIELSVILLE - Homer Glen Roland, Danielsville, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.
Glen was born on July 18, 1940 in Commerce to the late Kellie Paul Roland and Catherine Roland McManus. Mr. Roland was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Rosa Nell Bowles Roland; and his sisters, Patricia Lytle and Rachel Harris. He is survived by his brothers, Paul Roland and Wayne McManus.
Glen enjoyed telling stories and would vividly recount his experiences as a long-haul trucker, an occupation which he had for many years. His storytelling skills expanded past his career, as he enjoyed elaborating on the olden days and his life growing up in rural farm country.
After a fulfilling time on the road, he later worked with the Madison County Road Department before venturing into business hauling water for swimming pools. Once he hung up his keys and Rosa entered retirement, they were able to share the last few years of their lives together. During this time, they took the opportunity to explore new places while spending time with each other and their family.
Their proudest accomplishment in life was the family they created together: daughters, Carol Glennell Shadley (David) and Lorista Johnson (Stacy); granddaughters, Kelli Hammond (Edwin), Kristin Power (Eric) and Courtney Johnson (Heath); and great-grandchildren, Carson Power, Carlie Power and Lea Hammond, who knew him best as Daddy, Granddaddy and Pa. While the name they called him may have been different, each family member knew he would answer with his unwavering support in any and all endeavors. Glen was a generous, selfless, and devoted man who loved his family and friends unconditionally.
Funeral service: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with graveside service. The Reverend Don McKelvey, chaplain at St. Mary’s Hospice, officiated the services.
Family to receive friends: Monday, May 23, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, in memory of Mr. Roland who bravely battled this disease for eleven years.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes is in charge of the arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
